Ladakh standoff: Govt, opposition should work with full maturity, says Mayawati

Published: 22nd June 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Monday said the government and opposition should work with full maturity and solidarity at a time when there is tension on the border with China.

She said the whole country is very sad and angry over the death of 20 Army personnel, including a colonel, in a clash with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on June 15.

"For this, both the government and the opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity which could be seen by the country and the world and prove to be effective," she said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that in such difficult and challenging times, the opinion of the people and experts regarding the next action of the government of India may be different, "but basically it is better to leave it to the government to watch national interest and protect the borders".

