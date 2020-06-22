Maharashtra govt says no to mining in Tadoba tiger reserve, cites environment preservation as reason

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government opposed the centre's proposal of mining the site near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger reserve in Vidarbha citing the need to preserve "environment sensitive" zones.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote to the central minister for environment, forest and climate change Prakash Javdekar, asking to stall the auction of mining of this site. In his letter to Javadekar he mentioned that this would cause immense damage and destruction of the wildlife corridor.

“Twice before, once in 1999 and then around 2011, the auction has been scrapped after evaluation. Then why once again must we waste time and energy over a futile process when we know that it will destroy the wildlife corridor of Tadoba and Andhari,” Thackeray wrote.

“Back then, an almost a decade ago, the then Minister Jairam Ramesh ji had stopped this destruction. He had got the area surveyed and reports suggest that the mine site is not suitable at all. I urge union minister for environment and forest Prakash Javdekarji to protect this area again,” he also tweeted.

The proposed mining site is just 12.25km from Tadoba in Chandrapur.

The central government had granted the permission to mine in over 1,620 hectares but as per environmental activists, the decision would not only spell the doom for tigers but also create the health hazards for people residing nearby.

“It will create a conflict between human and wildlife. It will damage the ecology of this area where 14,000 big trees and bamboos are located. The mining at this site will endanger many species which are staying here from last several years.

"The central government one hand run the campaign to save the tiger while another hand, allows to mine this area by putting tigers and many species lives in danger,” said senior government official requested anonymity.