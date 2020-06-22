STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra police report 55 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,103

The first death of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel due to coronavirus was reported in Mumbai. The SRPF personnel, posted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, died on June 21.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With 55 more Maharashtra police personnel tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, the total count of the cops infected with the virus has climbed to 4,103 on Monday.

As many as 48 policemen have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra.

"In the last 24 hours, 55 policemen in Maharashtra were found corona positive. So far, 48 policemen have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. The number of coronavirus positive policemen in Maharashtra has reached 4,103, including 1,016 active cases," Maharashtra Police said on Monday.

As many as 3,039 policemen have recovered from the illness and returned to their homes, police said.

Meanwhile, the first death of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel due to coronavirus was reported in Mumbai. The SRPF personnel, posted at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, died on June 21.

Moreover, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the contagion with 1,32,075 COVID-19 cases and 6170 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra police Maharashtra police coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp