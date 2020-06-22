Manipur crisis: ‘Architectural’ changes in govt soon, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There will be an “architectural” change in Manipur’s coalition government as the BJP seeks to patch up with the National People’s Party (NPP).

“… Basically, the architecture will be a bit different but more or less, we are continuing with the spirit of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) and NDA. All (issues) will be addressed in the next two to three days,” Assam Minister and convenor of NEDA Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists in Guwahati on Monday replying to a query on the political crisis in Manipur.

He, however, did not explain the architectural change. He also parried a query if there could be a change of leadership. Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the BJP is currently heading the three-year-old government.

The NPP is miffed with his “autocratic” style of functioning. The party feels it will be a loss of face for it if it returns to N Biren Singh’s government again.

The NEDA is a non-Congress conglomerate of political parties where the NPP, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, is a constituent. The Manipur government was reduced to a minority after three BJP MLAs resigned from the party as well as the Assembly and six others – four from NPP, one from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and an independent MLA – withdrew their support.

Sarma, who will visit Manipur for the second time in three days on Tuesday, claimed the situation was “more or less under control”.

“We are consulting all our MLAs. Things will be resolved nicely. There is nothing to be worried about. All discussions are (going on) in a positive way. I think you will see a good result in the next two to three days,” the Assam Minister told journalists.

He said things would be resolved with the principle of friendship and the spirit of NEDA and NDA.

The BJP’s go-to man and troubleshooter in the Northeast also said that there would be no revocation of the disqualification of three Congress MLAs and the AITC MLA stating that orders passed by a Speaker are always irrevocable.