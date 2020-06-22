STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No passenger stranded in Sydney: Air India

According to sources, the crew, including the pilot has been quarantined by the Australian authorities.

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India on Monday refused allegations that passengers of its Sydney-Delhi flight were stranded in the Australian city after the pilot was tested positive for Covid-19. It said that the pilot had earlier tested negative for the pandemic.

Officials said the pilot was tested on June 16 and was found negative and as per the rules, he was rostered for the Delhi-Sydney flight of June 20. Before the flight, his sample was taken again. He was found positive after landing the flight in Sydney,” officials said. Air India on June 20 was operating flight under Vande Bharat Mission. Officials said that the airline had no flight to Sydney on Sunday, so no one is stranded there. The crew operating Monday flight will take their mandatory rest and operate back. We have adhered to all the laid down protocols in this regard,” the spokesperson added.

Officials pilot and his two crew have been put in quarantine in Sydney and the cabin crew or passengers have not been quarantined as they did not get in touch with the pilot.According to the Air India protocol on pre-flight Covid-19 testing, the crew will be required to visit the designated venue for testing for the purpose of giving a sample up to five days prior to departure date. Since the pilot tested negative four days prior to departure of Delhi-Sydney flight of June 20, he was rostered to operate it.  ens

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Sydney-Delhi flight COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp