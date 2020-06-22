UP Congress launches 'Pol-Khol' campaign against Yogi govt

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress, on Monday, launched its 'Pol-Khol' campaign against the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged corruption in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state and other scams.

UPCC media coordinator Lalan Kumar told IANS on Monday, memorandums were being given from every district to the Governor, through the district magistrates, highlighting the alleged corruption in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers.

He said that Congress all over the state would observe fast on June 25 to protest scams like the one in the animal husbandry department.

He said that the Congress would distribute pamphlets and put up posters highlighting the failures of the Yogi Adityanath government from July 2 to July 12 in every village. From July 14 to July 19, Congress men will put up posters in all villages and cities.

He said, lakhs of posters and pamphlets had already been printed.

"Congress workers will fan out into the urban areas as well as rural interiors during this campaign. They will however, take care to follow safety protocols and maintain social distancing, apart from wearing masks," he said.

The party will simultaneously launch a campaign against the state government on the social media too.

"Corruption has been institutionalised in the state government but no punitive action is being taken by the chief minister, whose ministers are lodging their complaints on his portal," he stated.