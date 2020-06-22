STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict, asks Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of PM Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (R). (Photo|EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and asked 'why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict?

Sharing a newspaper article on Twitter which quotes Communist party-run Global Times, the Congress leader wrote: China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?"

Earlier, on Sunday, Gandhi had called PM Modi 'Surender Modi'.

READ| Indian Army commanders get a free hand at border with China

Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

The central government had on Sunday said that attempts are being made in to give mischievous interpretation to remarks of the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting, countering Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, after an all-party meeting on Friday about the LAC row with China, said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory.

The Central government, in a statement, said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have allegedly revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Galwan Valley Coronavirus COVID-19 India china standoff
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp