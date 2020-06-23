STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 militants, CRPF jawan killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Bundzoo in  Pulwama, in South Kashmir, on Tuesday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants and a paramilitary CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in militancy-hit south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday

A police official said a joint contingent of Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Army’s 55 Rashtria Rifles and CRPF laid siege around Bandzoo village in Pulwama district in the early hours today after receiving inputs about presence of some militants there.

He said while security personnel were zeroing-in on a target area where the militants were hiding, the militants hiding in the area fired indiscriminately on the security forces.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for over two hours, two militants were killed and a CRPF jawan injured. The injured CRPF jawan was evacuated to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said two AK-assault rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

He said the search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

A police official said they are ascertaining the identity of the militants killed in the gunfight.

The south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag, which have emerged as stronghold of militants post Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016, has seen a surge in encounters this month. About 30 militants have been killed in nearly a dozen gunfights in the region this month so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulwama encounter militants killed CRPF jawan killed Jammu and Kashmir encounter
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp