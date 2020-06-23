2 militants, CRPF jawan killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants and a paramilitary CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in militancy-hit south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday

A police official said a joint contingent of Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Army’s 55 Rashtria Rifles and CRPF laid siege around Bandzoo village in Pulwama district in the early hours today after receiving inputs about presence of some militants there.

He said while security personnel were zeroing-in on a target area where the militants were hiding, the militants hiding in the area fired indiscriminately on the security forces.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for over two hours, two militants were killed and a CRPF jawan injured. The injured CRPF jawan was evacuated to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said two AK-assault rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

He said the search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

A police official said they are ascertaining the identity of the militants killed in the gunfight.

The south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag, which have emerged as stronghold of militants post Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016, has seen a surge in encounters this month. About 30 militants have been killed in nearly a dozen gunfights in the region this month so far.