54 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,427

As many as 1,588 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours, out of which reports of 54 came out positive, Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer Pravin Jadia said.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Fifty-four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 4,427, a health official said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,588 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours, out of which reports of 54 came out positive, Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer Pravin Jadia said.

So far, 203 people have died of COVID-19 in the state's worst affected district, he said.

Besides, 3,278 patients have been discharged till now after recovering from the viral infection.

As per the latest data, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 74 per cent as on Tuesday morning.

The death rate of the disease in Indore was 4.

58 per cent, which continues to be higher than the national average.

The outbreak of coronavirus was reported in the state's industrial hub Indore on March 24, when four cases of were detected.

 

