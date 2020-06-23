STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM writes letter to PM Modi to bring censorship for streaming services

Kumar stressed the need to amend the Cinematography Act, if required, to make a clear cut rule for censoring steaming of such vulgarity-spreading content on the internet.
 

Published: 23rd June 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Expressing serious concern over the spreading of vulgarity and inappropriate content through web series and streaming services on the internet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again shot-off a letter on Sunday evening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict censorship on these services. This is the second time that Nitish has written a letter to the PM on the issue after the first one on December 11, 2019.

In the second letter, Kumar has categorically stated that due to access to uncensored live streaming services, many people are watching pornographic, violent, and inappropriate content and consequently indulging in crimes against women and children.

Elaborating the facts in the letter, Kumar has said that currently a number of service providers are showing and streaming porn movies, dirty programs or serials to consumers through their streaming services that ultimately promote pornography and vulgarity.

“These movies and live streaming spreading vulgarity are available directly to the people through the internet without going through censorship”, he has stated categorically as the first CM to raise this issue in the country.

Referring to the first letter written by him on December 11 in 2019, he mentioned that live streaming service without censor on dirty pornographic, violent and inappropriate content-detailing video sites are severely affecting the brains of many people and instigate them to resort to unlawful activities against women and others in society causing social problems.

Kumar strongly stated that the unlimited availability of such inappropriate material is not appropriate.

“It has become unavoidable and necessary to control this especially in view of the crimes occurring against women and children and bring these programs under the purview of the censor board”, he has stated. Quoting a legal provision made under the Cinematograph Act 1952, Nitish Kumar also suggested for bringing these programs and streaming of vulgarity-spreading porno sites and other inappropriate contents under the purview of the Censor Board.

He, also, stressed the need to amend the Cinematography Act, if required, to make a clear cut rule for censoring steaming of such vulgarity-spreading content on the internet.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Streaming services censorship niish kumar
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp