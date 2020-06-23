Bihar CM writes letter to PM Modi to bring censorship for streaming services

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Expressing serious concern over the spreading of vulgarity and inappropriate content through web series and streaming services on the internet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again shot-off a letter on Sunday evening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict censorship on these services. This is the second time that Nitish has written a letter to the PM on the issue after the first one on December 11, 2019.

In the second letter, Kumar has categorically stated that due to access to uncensored live streaming services, many people are watching pornographic, violent, and inappropriate content and consequently indulging in crimes against women and children.

Elaborating the facts in the letter, Kumar has said that currently a number of service providers are showing and streaming porn movies, dirty programs or serials to consumers through their streaming services that ultimately promote pornography and vulgarity.

“These movies and live streaming spreading vulgarity are available directly to the people through the internet without going through censorship”, he has stated categorically as the first CM to raise this issue in the country.

Referring to the first letter written by him on December 11 in 2019, he mentioned that live streaming service without censor on dirty pornographic, violent and inappropriate content-detailing video sites are severely affecting the brains of many people and instigate them to resort to unlawful activities against women and others in society causing social problems.

Kumar strongly stated that the unlimited availability of such inappropriate material is not appropriate.

“It has become unavoidable and necessary to control this especially in view of the crimes occurring against women and children and bring these programs under the purview of the censor board”, he has stated. Quoting a legal provision made under the Cinematograph Act 1952, Nitish Kumar also suggested for bringing these programs and streaming of vulgarity-spreading porno sites and other inappropriate contents under the purview of the Censor Board.

He, also, stressed the need to amend the Cinematography Act, if required, to make a clear cut rule for censoring steaming of such vulgarity-spreading content on the internet.

