Bihar Police pastes notice outside Sidhu's house in poll code violation case

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After waiting for five days to serve a notice to cricketer-turn-politician and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a poll code violation case, the Bihar Police on Tuesday pasted the notice outside his house in Amritsar.

A case was registered against Sidhu who is presently MLA from Amritsar (East), for violating the Model Code of Conduct at Barsohi police station on April 16, 2019. Sidhu had violated the model code of conduct by allegedly making a provocative appeal to the Muslim community while campaigning for Tariq Anwar, a Congress candidate in Katihar district.

A two-member Bihar Police team - Sub Inspectors Javed Ahmad and Janardhan Ram - were camping Sidhu's outside Sidhu's house daily for four to five hours since June 18 to serve him notice. They failed to deliver the notice to him in person and get his signatures for bail.

Sidhu’s security personnel did not allow the cops to meet him saying he is not in the house while Sidhu was meeting people in his residence.

One of the officers said, "We had been waiting outside the house of Sidhu since June 18 daily for four to five hours to serve him notice, finally as he is not available we have pasted the notice outside his house today and now we will leave back."