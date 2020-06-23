STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, he said there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.

Published: 23rd June 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, he said there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.

"The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the prime minister. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," he said.

Gandhi suggested that India should build a good relationship with the United States and other countries and must also maintain its ties with its old friends.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. The prime minister has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land."

"The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land," he said, adding that everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain.

Later in a tweet, he asked why is the prime minister is backing China after it took away our land.

He quoted a report saying India has demanded PLA's withdrawal from Pangong Tso area during top-level military talks.

"China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it's not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China's claim. Why is PM backing China and India and our army," he asked.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory.

"We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".

Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China border standoff Galwan valley faceoff Rhul Gandhi Congress Working Committee Modi government Foreign policy
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp