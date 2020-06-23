China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, he said there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.

"The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the prime minister. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," he said.

Gandhi suggested that India should build a good relationship with the United States and other countries and must also maintain its ties with its old friends.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. The prime minister has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land."

"The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land," he said, adding that everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain.

Later in a tweet, he asked why is the prime minister is backing China after it took away our land.

He quoted a report saying India has demanded PLA's withdrawal from Pangong Tso area during top-level military talks.

"China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it's not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China's claim. Why is PM backing China and India and our army," he asked.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory.

"We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".

Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".