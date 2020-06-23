STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: CAPFs, NSG, NDRF report 85 fresh cases; total over 2,900

As per the data, till Tuesday, a total of 2,981 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the CAPFs, the counter-terrorist force NSG, and the federal contingency force NDRF.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

A CRPF bus designed as a Corona Ambulance and mobile test unit is inaugurated in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to over 2,900 with 85 new infections being reported on Tuesday, an official data said.

These forces, as per the latest data accessed by PTI, have recorded 23 deaths due to the pandemic.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

As per the data, till Tuesday, a total of 2,981 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the CAPFs, the counter-terrorist force NSG, and the federal contingency force NDRF.

The highest of 910 cases have been reported in the CRPF, followed by 791 in the BSF, 653 in the CISF and 281 in the ITBP.

The NSG has a total of 68 cases, while the NDRF has 152.

Of the total positive cases, only 1,148 personnel are under treatment while 1,810 have recovered, the data showed.

Eighty-five fresh cases were reported in these forces on Tuesday, with the highest of 31 in the BSF, followed by 29 in the CISF, 15 in the CRPF, six in the NDRF, three in the ITBP and one in the SSB.

Test reports of over 840 personnel are awaited, the data stated.

These forces have reported 23 deaths from the disease till now.

The CRPF and the CISF have recorded seven fatalities each, while five deaths were reported in the BSF and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

These central forces, with a combined strength of around 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations, and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSG NDRF Central Reserve Police Force BSF ITBP Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp