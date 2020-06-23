STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in the specified areas with all offices remaining closed.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

A man rides his cycle past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati

A man rides his cycle past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in an order stated, "It has been reported to me by District Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan that there is large scale spread of COVID-19 affected cases among the general public of certain areas of Guwahati City which has posed as a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population."

"I, therefore in my capacity as the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby issue directives to enforce total lockdown in 11 wards," the order further read.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in the specified areas. All government offices, offices of autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices shall remain closed. All industrial establishments shall remain closed, all public transport services shall remain suspended. Consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places are prohibited.

