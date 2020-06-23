COVID-19: Quarantined inmates claim to have been "haunted by ghosts", shifted

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Inmates at a high-school building that was turned into a quarantine centre were shifted after they complained that had seen ghosts, and heard sounds of ghungroo (anklet) or at times even eerie screams.

With the group of inmates in Kasdol block, about 120 km from Raipur, having sleepless nights and insisting they were haunted by these specters, the gram panchayat and the local administration were alerted.

While the administration officials were unconvinced, the sarpanch intervened and shifted all of them to a nearby building.

"Most of the inmates are migrant workers and have been staying here for the past few weeks. A couple of days ago, they shared their concerns with the sarpanch who shifted them without our knowledge. I along with the tehsildar visited the building on Monday, intentionally around midnight hours, to inspect the ground situation. We tried in vain to alleviate the misconceived fear among the inmates. It's nothing more than their superstitious beliefs," said Tekchand Agrawal, Kasdol deputy collector.

"Around 60 people were reportedly living in the centre. They said they heard howling noises and some even felt they saw terrifying illusory shadows," said MD Patel the public relations officer.

"The gullible people get carried away with such unfounded beliefs. There is no existence of ghost or paranormal things," said rationalist Dr Dinesh Mishra, a recipient of the national award for promoting scientific temper.

