Eight cadets of Navy's INS Shivaji Lonavala test coronavirus positive

The first positive case was detected on June 16, he said, adding that the infected cadets are part of a batch of 150 trainees.

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Navy

Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

PUNE: Eight trainee cadets of INS Shivaji Lonavala, which is one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus, a Pune district official said on Monday.

"Recently some trainee cadets came to INS Shivaji from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other cities.

On June 16, a cadet was found positive, and subsequently seven others among his close contacts have also tested positive for the viral infection," said Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar, Maval.

He said all the positive cadets have been admitted to the military hospitalat Wanowrie in Pune.

He said the naval institute has set up eight different isolation facilities.

"Upon receiving a new person on the (INS Shivaji) premises (in Lonavala in Pune district), they are checking the 'Aarogya Setu' app status. They are taking mandatory precautionsand instructing them (new visitors) to remain quarantinedfor 14 days," he said.

INS Shivaji Lonavala Indian Navy Coronavirus COVID-19
