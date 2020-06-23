STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give details of COVID-19 'medicine', stop advertising it: AYUSH to Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Ayurved has launched the "Coronil and Swasari' medicine with the claim that it has discovered a cure for COVID-19.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:29 PM

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19, and ordered the firm to stop advertising the product until the "issue" is examined.

However, the ministry said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.

"The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak," the ministry said in its statement.

The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.

