Gujarat reports 563 new coronavirus cases, state seeks lifting of HC stay on Jagannath yatra in Ahmedabad

With 560 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 19,917, the state health department said.

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Head priest of Lord Jagannath Temple Dilipdas ji Maharaj offers prayers near the three caparisoned elephants on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession in Ahmedabad Monday June 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 563 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 27,880, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, 16 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,685 with the addition of 21 more COVID-19 fatalities, it said.

With 560 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 19,917, the department said.

The state now has 6,278 active cases with 67 patients in critical condition and on ventilator, it said.

Ahmedabad reported314 out of the total 563 new cases in the state, while Surat reported 132 and Vadodara 44.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 19,151.

In Surat, the total number of cases increased to 3,365, and in Vadodara to 1,898, the department said.

Out of the total 21 COVID-19 fatalities reported in the state on Monday, 16 were from Ahmedabad and five from Surat, it said.

Total fatalities in Ahmedabad district rose to 1,348, while in Surat toll increased to 128.

As many as 25 out of the state's 33 districts reported fresh coronavirus cases on Monday.

Among other districts, Jamnagar reported 10 cases, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Narmada seven each, Anand six, Bharuch five, Mehsana four, Bhavnagar, Patan and Kheda three each, among others.

In terms of recoveries, Ahmedabad reported 401 such cases, taking the total number of discharged patients in the district to 14,013, the department said.

With 63 discharged in Surat, the number of recovered patients rose to 2,384, while the figure increased to 1,246 in Vadodara with 51 recoveries.

So far, 3,29,343 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 27,880, new cases 563, deaths 1,685, discharged 19,917, active cases 6,278, people tested so far 3,29,343.

The Gujarat government on Monday approached the high court for modification of its earlier order staying the procession of Lord Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, which was supposed to be taken out on June 23.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he had directed the state Advocate General to approach the high court and request it to allow the annual procession.

The HC had on Saturday stayed the procession in the light of coronavirus pandemic in Ahmedabad.

The court had also questioned local authorities over the delay in taking a decision on an application filed by the Jagannath Mandir Trust.

Rupani's comments came hours after the supreme court allowed holding of the procession in Puri in Odisha with restrictions by modifying its earlier order.

"The Supreme Court had stayed the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri due to the coronavirus pandemic. But today, the apex court allowed the Rath Yatra with restrictions."

"The Gujarat government has also informed the Advocate General to request the High Court to allow the historic Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad like the apex court did in Puri, with whatever restrictions the High Court places for the procession," Rupani said.

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to entertain a plea moved by an NGO seeking modification of its order staying the procession and allowing the same with certain restrictions.

