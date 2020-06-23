STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana to fix cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals: Health Minister Vij

He said that the government would fix charges of isolation beds in private hospitals, ICU beds without ventilator, ICU beds with ventilator, and medicines to be administered.

Published: 23rd June 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Vij said that he had discussed the modalities with senior officials of his department and a formal order would be issued soon.

"For private hospitals, we are going to fix the rates. I have discussed this with my officials and orders will be issued soon," Vij told PTI over phone.

He said that the government would fix charges of isolation beds in private hospitals, ICU beds without ventilator, ICU beds with ventilator, and medicines to be administered.

Vij said that while treatment is free in government facilities in the state, the government wants to make sure that treatment is affordable even for those who opt for private hospitals.

On June 19, the state government had issued directions that private laboratories should not charge more than Rs 2,400 for RT-PCR test for COVID-19, inclusive of GST and other taxes.

Vij said that to ramp up testing, the Haryana government on Monday gave orders to procure one lakh antigen-based testing kits with approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The scale of testing will significantly go up using these kits, which quickly put out results, he said.

On the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana this month, Vij said that they were expecting infections to rise once borders were opened and more relaxations given leading to free movement of people.

Haryana has over 11,000 cases with 169 fatalities.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, are the worst hit with the highest number of fatalities.

These two districts also account for the majority of the total cases.

Asked if there is a possibility of reimposition of stricter measures like sealing of borders with Delhi if the cases continue to rise, Vij said, "We are keeping an eye, but as of now there is no such move.

" Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had said 1,106 final-year MBBS students studying in government and private medical colleges would be deployed for effective management of the pandemic.

We have come up with a protocol for these students and it has been decided that they will not be put on hard duties.

We will deploy them in carrying out surveys, maintaining containment zones, sample collection etc.

We need more manpower in the hospitals and this step will help spare our doctors and other health professionals who otherwise have to manage these duties as well, said Vij.

He said that final-year B.

Sc and M.

Sc nursing students will also assist in effective management of the pandemic and the chief medical officers of districts will use their services accordingly.

Vij further said that over 600 doctors had been recruited recently, of whom 350 have already joined.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 treatment private hospitals Haryana Anil Vij
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp