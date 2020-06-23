LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh snubs Chinese Defence Minister, no meeting in Russia

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a clear snub to the China, India has confirmed that there is no meeting between the Defence Ministers of the two countries in Moscow.

The two minsters will be in Moscow together to attend June 24 Victory Day Parade of Russia.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu denied on Tuesday of any such meeting.

“Defence Minister would not be meeting Chinese Defence Minister.” Babu said.

This was in relation with the Chinese government mouth piece Global Times report saying meeting between the two was expected.

“Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and since Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also attending the event, the two will very likely meet in Moscow over border tensions between the two countries.” wrote the Global Times.

Rajnath started his three-day visit to Russia on Monday, and will also attend the June 24 parade.

Global Times quoted Qian Feng, the director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University in Beijing, saying if the meeting between the two countries' defense ministers materializes, it will contribute to easing the situation following the army commander-level meeting, wrote Global Times.

The border tensions between the two sides soared after the Chinese troops attacked the Indian soldiers on June 15 at Galwan Valley in which 20 had died. Chinese army acknowledged the casualties but it did not reveal the count of dead.

The Corps Commanders of the two countries met on Monday and Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and it was decided to be taken forward by both sides.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade.

The Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

"The visit of the defence minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the defence ministry said on Saturday.

"The Indian participation in the victory day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)