STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh snubs Chinese Defence Minister, no meeting in Russia

The two minsters will be in Moscow together to attend June 24 Victory Day Parade of Russia.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade

Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade (Photo | Rajnath Singh, Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a clear snub to the China, India has confirmed that there is no meeting between the Defence Ministers of the two countries in Moscow. 

The two minsters will be in Moscow together to attend June 24 Victory Day Parade of Russia.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu denied on Tuesday of any such meeting. 

“Defence Minister would not be meeting Chinese Defence Minister.” Babu said.

This was in relation with the Chinese government mouth piece Global Times report saying meeting between the two was expected.

“Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is expected to attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and since Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also attending the event, the two will very likely meet in Moscow over border tensions between the two countries.” wrote the Global Times.

Rajnath started his three-day visit to Russia on Monday, and will also attend the June 24 parade.

ALSO READ | India-China standoff: Breakthrough in talks as both Armies agree to disengage

Global Times quoted Qian Feng, the director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University in Beijing, saying if the meeting between the two countries' defense ministers materializes, it will contribute to easing the situation following the army commander-level meeting, wrote Global Times.

The border tensions between the two sides soared after the Chinese troops attacked the Indian soldiers on June 15 at Galwan Valley in which 20 had died. Chinese army acknowledged the casualties but it did not reveal the count of dead.  

The Corps Commanders of the two countries met on Monday and Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and it was decided to be taken forward by both sides.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade.

The Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

"The visit of the defence minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the defence ministry said on Saturday.

"The Indian participation in the victory day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wei Fenghe Rajnath Singh Victory Day parade India-China Border Standoff Galwan Valley Clashes
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp