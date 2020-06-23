STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Law Ministry tweaks rule to allow use of postal ballot for those suffering from COVID-19

The Election Commission had approached the ministry recently to allow COVID-19 positive voters to use postal ballot to exercise their franchise.

Published: 23rd June 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Voters in Bihar who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to cast their vote using postal ballot in the state assembly polls due later this year.

The Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry has changed the Conduct of Election Rules to allow those suffering from COVID-19 to use postal ballot, a top ministry functionary said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission had approached the ministry recently to allow COVID-19 positive voters to use postal ballot to exercise their franchise.

"It was a fit case and we have agreed to change the rules. Recently we had allowed those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities to use postal ballot. In the same list, we have included COVID positive or those having symptoms," explained the functionary.

As of now, people with disabilities and those above 80 years of age have to fill form 12D to avail the postal ballot facility from the local returning officer.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in India, Bihar will be the first state to have assembly polls.

The EC had approached the government to tweak the rule as the pandemic could continue till the end of the year.

The Legislative Department is the nodal body for the Election Commission.

Election rules are amended after the Law Minister approves changes.

Bihar has nearly 7.20 crore voters and the term of the 243-member assembly ends on November 29 this year. The new assembly has to be formed before November 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar assembly polls COVID-19 postal ballots Law ministry Election commission
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp