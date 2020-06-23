Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 3,721 to 1,35,796; death toll reaches 6283

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new COVID-19 cases and added 113 deaths as part of data updation, including 20 in Mumbai, taking the cumulative case count to 1,35,796 and fatalities to 6,283, a Health official said.

Though a total of 113 deaths were added on Monday as per the data reconciliation process, 62 of them were reported over the past 48 hours and rest 51 before that, which were not reflected in the tally, the official explained.

With 1,962 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases rose to 67,706, he said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rate stood at 49.86 per cent.

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 61,793.

Mumbai has so far recorded 67,586 COVID-19 cases, of which 34,121 patients recovered and were discharged, the official said.

The death toll in the megapolis stood at 3,737 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19.

Mumbai now has 29,720 active cases, he said.

Of the 62 deaths (that occurred in the last 48 hours and added in the tally on Monday), 20 occurred in Mumbai, 13 in Mira Bhayandar, 9 in Pune city, 8 in Malegaon, 3 in Aurangabad city and 2 in Akola civic body-governed area, the official said.

One death each was reported from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation area, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Pune district, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, Aurangabad and Latur districts.

The average mortality rate for COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.63 per cent in Maharashtra, he said.

Of 7,87,419 samples tested so far, 1,35,796 have returned a positive result (17.24 per cent), the official said.

The number of people placed under home quarantine in the state stands at 6,01,182 while 26,910 others are placed under institutional quarantine, he added.

After Mumbai, maximum caseload is reported from Thane and Pune divisions.

Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has so far reported 99,229 COVID-19 cases and 4,655 deaths, while Pune has seen 19,626 cases and reported 822 deaths.

Pune city (under the municipal corporation) alone has reported 13,741 cases and 526 deaths, he said.

Nashik division that covers North Maharashtra has reported 6,221 cases and 405 deaths while south Maharashtra and coastal region covering Kolhapur division has reported 1,709 cases and 36 deaths, the official said.

The number of cases and fatalities in Aurangabad division stands at 4,275 and 194 respectively, while the Latur division has reported 789 cases and 33 deaths, he said.

Akola division has reported 2,184 COVID-19 cases and 103 fatalities and Nagpur division 1,647 cases and 15 deaths so far.

A total of 116 people from other states and countries are under observation for the infection in Maharashtra, while 20 of them have died so far, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

According to an official statement here, Tope said that the number of government laboratories in Maharashtra now stands at 60, while the figure for private ones is 43.

Among these, Mumbai has 27 (12 government and 15 private ones) laboratories, while Pune has 22 (10 government and 12 private ones).

From May 26 to June 20, the number of laboratories has increased by 30, the minister added.

Topesaid Maharashtra is testing 5,847 persons per million, higher than the national-level rate of 4,610, and double than its earlier figure.

On March 9, when the first COVID-19 patient was reported in the state, the number of laboratories in the state was just two: one each in Mumbai and Pune.

The highest number of COVID-19 tests are being carried out in Maharashtra, the state worst-hit due to the pandemic in the country, the statement said.

It added that consistent efforts were made by the government to increase the number of tests over the past three months.

Till Sunday, 7,73,865 samples were sent to the laboratories for testing for coronavirus.

Of these, 1,32,075 samples were found to be positive, the statement said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,35,796, new cases 3,721, deaths 6,283, persons discharged 67,706, active cases 61,793, people tested so far 7,87,419.