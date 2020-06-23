STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Massive setback for RJD as five MLCs from Lalu Yadav's party join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) 

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is down with COVID-19, shot off a letter to the party leadership conveying his decision to step down as national vice-president.

Published: 23rd June 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) received a major setback when five out of eight of its MLCs resigned and joined the JD-U, following the resignation of party’s national vice-president Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, on Tuesday.

Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, one of the founding members of RJD, has also resigned citing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

The RJD MLCs who quit the party are SM Qamar Alam, Sanjay Prasad, Radha Charan Singh, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, and Dileep Rai. They were considered to be the closest to the imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. After tendering their resignations, they called on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the latter residence and came out accompanied by JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh.

Ran Vijay Kumar Singh, who was said to be the closest with Lalu Prasad, told the media that it had become almost impossible to continue with the RJD with self-respect and that was the reason the MLCs opted to quit and join the JD-U.

“Performances of Nitish Kumar, mannerism, and his respect for fellow party leaders have impressed us to a great extent and now the result is before all of us”, he said.

Welcoming the MLCs into the party, JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: “We have welcomed them as they have desired to be part of JD-U. Our party doesn’t believe in for-for ke rajniti (politics based on the break up) but whenever anyone wishes to join JD-U, it's decent to welcome all”. When asked, if the party will welcome Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, Lallan Singh said: “Dr. Singh is one of the most respected leaders of Bihar and whatever he would like to do, would naturally be welcomed by all”.

Meanwhile, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, after attending an emergency internal meeting of the party with Tejashawi Yadav, said JD-U for resorting to such kind of politics as there is a paucity of good leaders in the party.

“Let them (JD-U leaders) say what they want but the RJD will not face any kind of setback in the upcoming elections due to the resignation of it five MLCs. The people are now ready to give a befitting reply. Janata sab janti aur samjhti hai (And public know and understand everything)” he said.

Singh also said that the MLCs who had ditched the party have exposed their ‘janus-faces” and political greed.

But reliable inside sources of RJD said that resignation of Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh from the party post may have a damaging impact on the party's performance in the upcoming elections than the five MLCs.

Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh is learnt to have become disgruntled and miffed over a report that the RJD has decided to induct heavyweight politician and former LJP MP from Vaishali Rama Kishor Singh in the party. Rama Kishor Singh had defeated Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh in 2014 from the Vaishali LS constituency on the ticket of LJP and is one of the influential leaders of the Rajput community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Assembly polls 2020 RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav JH(U) Nitish Kumar Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp