Massive setback for RJD as five MLCs from Lalu Yadav's party join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) 

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) received a major setback when five out of eight of its MLCs resigned and joined the JD-U, following the resignation of party’s national vice-president Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, on Tuesday.

Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, one of the founding members of RJD, has also resigned citing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

The RJD MLCs who quit the party are SM Qamar Alam, Sanjay Prasad, Radha Charan Singh, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, and Dileep Rai. They were considered to be the closest to the imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. After tendering their resignations, they called on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the latter residence and came out accompanied by JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh.

Ran Vijay Kumar Singh, who was said to be the closest with Lalu Prasad, told the media that it had become almost impossible to continue with the RJD with self-respect and that was the reason the MLCs opted to quit and join the JD-U.

“Performances of Nitish Kumar, mannerism, and his respect for fellow party leaders have impressed us to a great extent and now the result is before all of us”, he said.

Welcoming the MLCs into the party, JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: “We have welcomed them as they have desired to be part of JD-U. Our party doesn’t believe in for-for ke rajniti (politics based on the break up) but whenever anyone wishes to join JD-U, it's decent to welcome all”. When asked, if the party will welcome Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh, Lallan Singh said: “Dr. Singh is one of the most respected leaders of Bihar and whatever he would like to do, would naturally be welcomed by all”.

Meanwhile, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, after attending an emergency internal meeting of the party with Tejashawi Yadav, said JD-U for resorting to such kind of politics as there is a paucity of good leaders in the party.

“Let them (JD-U leaders) say what they want but the RJD will not face any kind of setback in the upcoming elections due to the resignation of it five MLCs. The people are now ready to give a befitting reply. Janata sab janti aur samjhti hai (And public know and understand everything)” he said.

Singh also said that the MLCs who had ditched the party have exposed their ‘janus-faces” and political greed.

But reliable inside sources of RJD said that resignation of Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh from the party post may have a damaging impact on the party's performance in the upcoming elections than the five MLCs.

Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh is learnt to have become disgruntled and miffed over a report that the RJD has decided to induct heavyweight politician and former LJP MP from Vaishali Rama Kishor Singh in the party. Rama Kishor Singh had defeated Dr. Raghuvans Prasad Singh in 2014 from the Vaishali LS constituency on the ticket of LJP and is one of the influential leaders of the Rajput community.