Nadda will not dare to ask PM Modi to explain 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015: Chidambaram

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said BJP president Nadda asked ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit back at BJP chief J P Nadda for raising the issue of 600 Chinese incursions under the UPA rule, saying the saffron party chief will not dare to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the "2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015".

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said BJP president Nadda asked ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013.

"Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes.

" "Will J P Nadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015? I bet he will not dare to ask that question," the former home minister said.

Chidambaram's attack came following Nadda's remarks on Monday criticising Manmohan Singh after the former PM took aim at his successor over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China.

Nadda had said Singh and his party should stop "insulting our forces" repeatedly and questioning their valour.

"One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China.

He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda had tweeted.

To attack the government, Chidambaram also cited a media report on Tuesday which quoted official sources as saying that the Commander-level talks are aimed at "restoration of status quo ante".

"It (the report) also says that 'China has moved up to Finger 4 and has undertaken a major build up between Finger 4 and Finger 8'," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"All these are in Ladakh.

Do these not point to Chinese incursions into and occupation of Indian territory?" he asked.

 

