STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka slams UP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra

"Who is responsible for spreading the lie of 'Agra model' and pushing people into these adverse circumstances?" she asked.

Published: 23rd June 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances".

Tagging a media report, Priyanka Gandhi said the novel coronavirus death rate in Agra was 6.8 per cent, which was higher than Delhi and Mumbai.

Of the 79 patients who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Agra, about "35 per cent -- 28 people -- died within 48 hours of hospitalisation", the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

"Who is responsible for spreading the lie of 'Agra model' and pushing people into these adverse circumstances?" she asked.

"The chief minister should clarify this to the public within 48 hours and fix accountability for the manipulation of the situation and number of COVID-19 patients being carried out," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She had also attacked the BJP government on Monday over the reported death of 28 COVID-19 patients within 48 hours of hospitalisation, saying if the Adityanath dispensation continues with its "negligence", it will be dangerous.

Terming it "misleading and false", the Agra administration has asked Priyanka Gandhi to withdraw the claim regarding coronavirus deaths in the district within 24 hours.

"The reality is that in the past 109 days, Agra has reported 1,139 cases, of which 79 have succumbed to the virus.

The report of 28 deaths in 48 hours is completely false," District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh government Agra coronavirus cases COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp