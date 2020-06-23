STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab moves towards further reopening, allows restaurant dine-in, marriage halls at 50% capacity

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government Tuesday moved towards further reopening of the economy, allowing hotels, restaurants and marriage halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with strict adherence to social-distancing norms and other health protocols.

According to fresh guidelines issued here, restaurants in the state are now allowed 'dine-in' facility till 8 pm, with 50 per cent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less.

"Keeping in view concerns of the Industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50% capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the SoP and observe full precautions," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

The state had allowed these activities in a very limited manner from June 1, when the country officially entered into Unlock-1 to gradually exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

Restaurants in hotels are now allowed to serve food including buffet meals up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less, as per the guidelines.

The restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but only till 8 pm.

Though bars shall remain closed, liquor can be served in the rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the state, the guidelines say.

Marriages and other social functions, open air parties in banquet halls and marriage palaces, can be organised for up to 50 persons, they said, but the number of guests, exclusive of catering staff, would not exceed 50.

"The size of the banquet hall shall be at least 5,000 square feet based on the requirement of 10' x10' area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing," as per the guidelines.

The bars shall continue to remain closed.

However, liquor can be served in the function as per the excise policy of the state.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab Lockdown
