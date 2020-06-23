STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social media spat between two veterans hurts Army’s image, say other veterans

It all started after the scribe criticised another journalist Ajai Shukla on during a TV debate on the Ladakh standoff.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The war of words between two Army veterans got a lot of attention on social media as a former Army officer-turned-scribe and Brigadier Sandeep Thapar (Retd) traded sharp words on Twitter. Some veterans saw it as a breach of the Army’s institutional ethos on the part of the scribe who is now associated with a TV channel.  

It all started after the scribe criticised another journalist Ajai Shukla on during a TV debate on the Ladakh standoff. Incidentally, Shukla is also a veteran who took premature retirement at the rank of Colonel. Brigadier Thapar reacted to the criticism of Shukla and tweeted in his support. His tweet also seemed to take a shot at the service tenure of the scribe. Thapar also tagged Lt Gen HS Panag in his tweet. Journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina also responded to the tweet.

The scribe responded by tweeting, “Sandy Thapar, Gen Panag and Man Aman Singh Chinna... don’t think that I cannot respond. Don’t cry when you get a thrashing in public...” He also went on directly attack Thapar and questioned his service. Thapar responded by saying how he has served the nation for 36 years while the scribe had spent only five years in the army. Several veterans opined that the exchange hurt the image of the army and the scribe’s beahviour was not as per the ethos of the organisation. In the end, both parties seemed to have amicably settled the issue.

The scribe said that he was initially not aware that the twitter handle belonged to a veteran.  “Once I got to know that he was a veteran I called him and extended my regret and apologized even publicly on Twitter. Brigadier Thapar has been gracious enough as he accepted it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social media Army veterans Brigadier Sandeep Thapar Indian Army
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp