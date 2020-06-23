STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 1.0: Restaurants in Punjab to allow dine-in facilities with 50 per cent occupancy till 8 pm

A government statement said that marriages and other social parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues could be organised with upto 50 people.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:01 PM

Restaurant

Representational image

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed restaurants, both in hotels or individuals, to open dine-in facilities with 50 per cent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less, till 8 pm. However, the bars will remain closed.

As per the guidelines for restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services, the restaurants would be open for both walk-in and hotel guests. However, the bars in the hotels will remain closed. But liquor could be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the excise policy of the state.

A government statement said that marriages and other social parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues could be organised with upto 50 people, excluding the catering staff. The size of the banquet hall and venue for 50 people should at least be 5,000 sq ft.

But bars would remain closed in banquet halls and marriage palaces. The liquor could be served in the functions as per the excise policy.

TAGS
Punjab government Punjab dine in facilities COVID19 Coronavirus Unlock 1
Comments

