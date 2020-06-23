UP to test all shelter inmates as Kanpur home turns Covid hotspot

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of 57 inmates of a government shelter home in Kanpur testing positive for coronavirus, the state government has ordered the authorities concerned to conduct the Covid-19 test of all inmates lodged in women and children shelter homes and observations homes across Uttar Pradesh.

The order is part of the Women and Child Welfare department’s preventive drive. Under the drive, the department has asked the district magistrates across all 75 districts to compulsorily carry out Covid-19 tests of all inmates lodged in the homes in their respective districts. There are over 300 homes in the state with around 5,500 inmates.

However, last week, under the campaign to conduct random testing of samples from targeted groups, samples from all homes were collected and tested.

As per the sources, in random testing, five samples were collected from each home across the state. While all of them tested negative, one sample from Kanpur government shelter home had tested positive for the deadly virus. “This led to further tests for the shelter home inmates where 57 tested positive since June 17.