20-year-old Punjab youth beaten to death by girlfriend's family

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death by the family of his girlfriend after he was held hostage for six hours when he had gone to meet her on Tuesday in Punjab's Moga village

Police sources said that the case had come to light from at Dhalleke village of Moga district of Punjab where the family members of a girl allegedly kept her boyfriend Inderjit Singh of the same village hostage for six hours as he had gone to meet her and later allegedly beat him up to death.

Singh was allegedly held captive for six hours from 12 PM (midnight) to 6 AM today and continuously beaten up by the girl’s family. The neighbours came to know about the incident and they rescued the boy and took him to hospital where he was declared dead at 6.30 am due to multiple fractures. The police was informed and the body of the deceased has been sent to the government hospital in Moga for post mortem.

Sources said that during initial questioning of the girl’s family members, who have been taken into custody, the police came to know that Singh had gone to meet his girlfriend at her house late last night where her parents came to know about it

and held him hostage. Till now no case has been registered and no formal arrest has been made.

