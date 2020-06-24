STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After CRPF, ITBP now 15 BSF personnel test positive in Chhattisgarh

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Fifteen personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) have tested positive for novel coronavirus in an edge district of Kanker, north Bastar, about 180 km from Raipur, on Wednesday.

A few days ago, Chhattisgarh witnessed ten members of central paramilitary forces, including 7 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Narayanpur district and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) infected with Covid-19 found in another strife-torn district of Sukma in the conflict zone of Bastar.

“Ten BSF jawans belonging to Banda base camp and another five from Antagarh camp tested positive. All of them would soon be admitted at Maharani hospital in Jagdalpur (Bastar) for treatment as per the clinical protocol specified for Covid-19 patients. They belong to different states and recently returned Chhattisgarh after availing their leaves”, Kanker district collector K L Chouhan told New Indian Express.

Meanwhile the district administration has issued advisory to all security base camps to ensure every prescribed precaution is followed against the deadly coronavirus. 

“All CRPF personnel back either from leave or training programme to resume their duty in Chhattisgarh are being first quarantined”, said CRPF spokesperson B C Patra. 

On Wednesday, 83 new cases were traced in Chhattisgarh with the total positive going up to 2385. A total of 1527 patients have been cured so far and the coronavirus fatalities is 12. The active cases is 846 in the state.

