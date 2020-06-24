Brutally thrashed for 'stealing' goat, Jharkhand man dies in jail

By Express News Service

RANCHI: a man, who was in judicial custody after being thrashed by villagers in Godda on charges of stealing a goat, died in jail on Tuesday allegedly due to lack of treatment. Jail authorities, however, claimed that initial reports indicate that the man died of cardiac arrest and was perfectly alright before he fainted on Monday evening.

The victim Bablu Sah, 35, along with one of his friends Uchit Kumar Yadav, 30, were thrashed brutally by the mob at Pattharkani village under Pathargama Police Station in Godda suspecting them as goat thieves on June 17. Later, the police arrested the duo and sent to judicial custody.

Wife of Bablu Sah alleged that her husband was jailed without treatment and he apparently succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

“Had my husband been provided proper treatment after he was thrashed by the mob, he would not have died? A case must also be registered against those

responsible for the death of my husband,” wife Usha Devi was quoted as saying.

She further alleged that police came to her at around 12 in the midnight on Monday saying that her husband was ill and took her consent for his treatment.

But, when she reached hospital with other family members, they could not find her husband anywhere, she said.

“At 3 am in the morning, a hospital staff took us to my husband, who was dead already,” said the wife. She demanded a high-level probe into the matter to find out actual cause of the death.

Mukhiya of Kanhwara Panchayat Parmanand Sah also claimed that the documents provided by hospital says that Bablu died at 8:30 pm on Monday. "Then how come the police approached his wife to take consent for her husband’s treatment."

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, who is also in-charge of Jail Superintended, Sanjay PM Kujoor denied any negligence on their side as he was perfectly alright before he fainted on Monday evening.

“All of a sudden, he fainted while having a meal following which he was rushed to the hospital. He died later during treatment. Initial reports suggest that Bablu Sah died of cardiac arrest,” said Jail Superintendent in-charge.

Investigations, however, are being done to find out the actual reasons of death, he added.