STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brutally thrashed for 'stealing' goat, Jharkhand man dies in jail

Bablu Sah, 35, along with his friend Uchit Kumar Yadav, were tied to a pole and thrashed brutally by the mob in Godda village suspecting them as goat thief on June 17

Published: 24th June 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bablu Sah's wife Usha Devi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: a man, who was in judicial custody after being thrashed by villagers in Godda on charges of stealing a goat, died in jail on Tuesday allegedly due to lack of treatment. Jail authorities, however, claimed that initial reports indicate that the man died of cardiac arrest and was perfectly alright before he fainted on Monday evening.

The victim Bablu Sah, 35, along with one of his friends Uchit Kumar Yadav, 30, were thrashed brutally by the mob at Pattharkani village under Pathargama Police Station in Godda suspecting them as goat thieves on June 17. Later, the police arrested the duo and sent to judicial custody.

Wife of Bablu Sah alleged that her husband was jailed without treatment and he apparently succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

“Had my husband been provided proper treatment after he was thrashed by the mob, he would not have died? A case must also be registered against those
responsible for the death of my husband,” wife Usha Devi was quoted as saying.

She further alleged that police came to her at around 12 in the midnight on Monday saying that her husband was ill and took her consent for his treatment.
But, when she reached hospital with other family members, they could not find her husband anywhere, she said.

“At 3 am in the morning, a hospital staff took us to my husband, who was dead already,” said the wife. She demanded a high-level probe into the matter to find out actual cause of the death.

Mukhiya of Kanhwara Panchayat Parmanand Sah also claimed that the documents provided by hospital says that Bablu died at 8:30 pm on Monday. "Then how come the police approached his wife to take consent for her husband’s treatment."

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, who is also in-charge of Jail Superintended, Sanjay PM Kujoor  denied any negligence on their side as he was perfectly alright before he fainted on Monday evening.

“All of a sudden, he fainted while having a meal following which he was rushed to the hospital. He died later during treatment. Initial reports suggest that Bablu Sah died of cardiac arrest,” said Jail Superintendent in-charge.

Investigations, however, are being done to find out the actual reasons of death, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mob violence Godda mob violence Jharkhand mob violence mob justice
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp