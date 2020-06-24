STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint filed in Bihar court against Baba Ramdev over Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine claim

The complainant has named Ramdev, the convenor of the Patanjali Research Institute, and his aide Balkrishna, the organisation's chairman, as accused.

Published: 24th June 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A criminal complaint has been filed in a Bihar court against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, alleging that they have misled and put at risk the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed a medicine to treat COVID-19.

The complaint seeking registration of an FIR on cheating, criminal conspiracy and other charges was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar here on Tuesday by Tamanna Hashmi, who identifies himself as a social worker and is often in news for his numerous court complaints against politicians over various issues.

The court posted the matter for hearing on June 30. The complainant has named Ramdev, the convenor of the Patanjali Research Institute, and his aide Balkrishna, the organisation's chairman, as accused. Hashmi submitted that Ramdev and Balkrishna claimed to have prepared "Coronil tablet" to cure COVID-19, which is nothing but misleading.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Ramdev's Patanjali launches kit; AYUSH ministry seeks research data, freezes ads

The complainant submitted that the Ayush Ministry has asked Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising and publicising its claims about the medicine. The Ayush Ministry has said that they have not been provided any information with regard to the details of the composition of the ayurvedic medicine, Hashmi said.

The complainant has sought registration of a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), among others.

Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has launched 'Coronil tablet and Swasari vati' medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days. It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

However, the AYUSH ministry said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it. It has sought from the company a detailed report on composition, testing and other data of the drugs.

ALSO READ| Patanjali will add 5 lakh new jobs: Ramdev

The ministry also used powers under a 1954 law to ask the firm to "stop advertising/publicizing" claims of corona cure drug until the issue is examined by it. A government notification bars companies from advertising a cure without government approval. But it wasn't immediately clear if the drug can still be sold.

Ramdev said the medicines have been developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar and privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur following all protocols with clinically controlled trial-based evidence. Patanjali group has an estimated turnover of around Rs 10,500 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baba Ramdev Coronil Patanjali Patanjali COVID drug COVId19 Coronavirus Acharya Balkrishna
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp