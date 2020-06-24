Most Indians feel China bigger problem than Pakistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 68 per cent participants in a CVoter survey, done in partnership with a news channel, said China is a bigger problem for India than Pakistan while 72.6 per cent expressed trust in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership on the issue of national security.

To a question if the government has taken concrete steps to give China a befitting reply, over 60 per cent of the respondents answered in the negative. However, 73.6 per cent also said they had more confidence on Modi-led BJP government than the opposition parties in dealing with the current crisis while 9.6 per cent said neither the government nor opposition was capable of handling the ongoing dispute with China.

As many as 61 per cent respondents said they had ‘no faith’ in Rahul Gandhi over the issue of national security; 14.4 per cent said they had ‘some faith’ in him. Over 68 per cent of those surveyed felt Indians will boycott Chinese products, but 31 per cent people will continue to buy goods made in China.

Fake news, says China

China on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting 40 PLA casualties during the Galwan Valley clash as ‘fake news’. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “As for what you saw in the media, for example, some people alleged that casualties on the Chinese side amounted to 40, I can tell you for sure that this is fake news.”