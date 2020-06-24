STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Most Indians feel China bigger problem than Pakistan

Over 68 per cent of those surveyed felt Indians will boycott Chinese products, but 31 per cent people will continue to buy goods made in China.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 68 per cent participants in a CVoter survey, done in partnership with a news channel, said China is a bigger problem for India than Pakistan while 72.6 per cent expressed trust in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership on the issue of national security.  

To a question if the government has taken concrete steps to give China a befitting reply, over 60 per cent of the respondents answered in the negative. However, 73.6 per cent also said they had more confidence on Modi-led BJP government than the opposition parties in dealing with the current crisis while 9.6 per cent said neither the government nor opposition was capable of handling the ongoing dispute with China.
As many as 61 per cent respondents said they had ‘no faith’ in Rahul Gandhi over the issue of national security; 14.4 per cent said they had ‘some faith’ in him. Over 68 per cent of those surveyed felt Indians will boycott Chinese products, but 31 per cent people will continue to buy goods made in China.

Fake news, says China

China on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting 40 PLA casualties during the Galwan Valley clash as ‘fake news’. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “As for what you saw in the media, for example, some people alleged that casualties on the Chinese side amounted to 40, I can tell you for sure that this is fake news.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China India
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp