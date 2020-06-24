Nepal allows repairing works on barrage

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After negotiating with the officials of local administration of India, officials of Nepal government on Tuesday agreed on conditions to allow the repair works on the embankment of Valmiki Nagar-based Gandak barrage in West Champaran.

The repair works were also stopped in Valmiki Nagar barrage embankment areas before the works of dam repairing were stopped on Lalakiya river in East Champaran on June 15 by Nepal. The Nepal government allowed movement of labourers with material on embankment in West Champaran only after they produce the certificates of not being infected with Covid-19.

A official source said, the repairing works started on Tuesday, with labourers and engineers of WRD (Water Resource Department) went towards Nepal side. Bagaha SDM Vishal Raj said that groups of 50 labourers of WRD (Water Resource Department) of Bihar were permitted first and more will go if needed. Officials are in negotiations with Nepal government to sort out the issue at Lalakiya river in East Champaran also.

The WRD had also requested the MEA and water resources in the Centre to intervene to sort out the issues before the flood hits the state.