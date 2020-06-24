STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nepal allows repairing works on barrage

The WRD had also requested the MEA and water resources in the Centre to intervene to sort out the issues before the flood hits the state.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

image used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After negotiating with the officials of local administration of India, officials of Nepal government on Tuesday agreed on conditions to allow the repair works on the embankment of Valmiki Nagar-based Gandak barrage in West Champaran.

The repair works were also stopped in Valmiki Nagar barrage embankment areas before the works of dam repairing were stopped on Lalakiya river in East Champaran on June 15 by Nepal. The Nepal government allowed movement of labourers with material on embankment in West Champaran only after they produce the  certificates of not being infected with Covid-19.

A official source said, the repairing works started on Tuesday, with labourers and engineers of WRD (Water Resource Department) went towards Nepal side. Bagaha SDM Vishal Raj said that groups of 50 labourers of WRD (Water Resource Department) of Bihar were permitted first and more will go if needed. Officials are in negotiations with Nepal government to sort out the issue at Lalakiya river in East Champaran also.

The WRD had also requested the MEA and water resources in the Centre to intervene to sort out the issues before the flood hits the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal barrage repair works
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp