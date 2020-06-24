STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No pregnant minor in Kanpur shelter home is HIV positive, show confirmatory tests

An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for circulating false information about a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

blood test

Image of a blood test used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The two inmates of a Kanpur shelter home, who had tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis C, have now tested negative for both the infections in the confirmatory tests on Wednesday.  Seven inmates of the government  shelter home were found to be pregnant.

Of those seven, five were among those 57 inmates who had tested Covid positive last week. Two of those five pregnant minors had also tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis-C in the initial screening.

Sources claimed that while the pregnant inmates, who had tested Covid positive, were taken to a specialised maternity facility where their samples were sent for confirmatory tests. As per the test results, the duo tested negative for HIV and Hepatitis-C. But, both Covid was confirmed in both cases.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating false information about the shelter home. The identities of the inmates were disclosed, it said, adding that the five pregnant girls were victims of sexual crimes. Besides releveant sections under IPC, the police have invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanpur shelter home HIV positive UP coronavirus shelter home inmates
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp