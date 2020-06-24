No pregnant minor in Kanpur shelter home is HIV positive, show confirmatory tests

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The two inmates of a Kanpur shelter home, who had tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis C, have now tested negative for both the infections in the confirmatory tests on Wednesday. Seven inmates of the government shelter home were found to be pregnant.

Of those seven, five were among those 57 inmates who had tested Covid positive last week. Two of those five pregnant minors had also tested positive for HIV and Hepatitis-C in the initial screening.

Sources claimed that while the pregnant inmates, who had tested Covid positive, were taken to a specialised maternity facility where their samples were sent for confirmatory tests. As per the test results, the duo tested negative for HIV and Hepatitis-C. But, both Covid was confirmed in both cases.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating false information about the shelter home. The identities of the inmates were disclosed, it said, adding that the five pregnant girls were victims of sexual crimes. Besides releveant sections under IPC, the police have invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.