‘Respecting international law must: Union Minister Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could be seen as a veiled dig at China amid the tensions along the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the world’s leading voices should act in an exemplary manner by respecting international law and recognising interests of partners.

“The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order,” he said without naming China while speaking at the virtual RIC summit.

Jaishankar also emphasised on India’s great role in decision-making in world organisations like the UN. The meeting was originally to be held in March but was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saying that the world order of the 1940s was shaped by the victorious powers of the World War-II, the minister said that India was not given due recognition. “This historical injustice has stood uncorrected for the last 75 years, even as the world has changed. Therefore.it is important for the world to realise both the contribution that India made and the need to rectify the past,” he said.

Calling for international relations to come to terms with contemporary reality, the minister said the UN initially had 53 members and today has 193. “Its decision-making cannot continue to be in denial of this fact. We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India’s hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism,” Jaishankar said.