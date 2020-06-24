STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Second expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet will occur soon: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sources said that though it has been almost two months since the cabinet was expanded, the COVID-19 crisis and the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19, have delayed the second expansion.

Published: 24th June 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The second expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet will take place soon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The initial 'mini' expansion of the cabinet had taken place on April 21 with induction of five ministers, nearly a month after Chouhan took oath as the chief minister for a record fourth term.

"The expansion of the cabinet will take place soon. We had a detailed discussion on all aspects. Now another round of talks will be held in Delhi and soon the cabinet will be expanded," Chouhan said in a statement. He said an important meeting on the issue took place on Wednesday between him, state BJP unit president (VD Sharma) and state organisation general secretary (Suhas Bhagat).

Sources said that though it has been almost two months since the cabinet was expanded, the COVID-19 crisis and the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19, have delayed the second expansion. Chouhan had inducted five ministers, including Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput who were part of the erstwhile Kamal Nath cabinet, in his government.

Three other ministers-- Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel and Meena Singh--had also taken oath. Sources said that Chouhan can induct 28 more ministers in his cabinet. The BJP came to power in March after Nath resigned as chief minister, following rebellion by at least two dozen MLAs of the Congress who sided with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh cabinet Shivraj Singh Chouhan MP cabinet expansion Tulsi Silawat Govind Singh Rajput
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp