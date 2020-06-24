STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar is like 'corona' that has infected Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar

Padalkar also accused Pawar of doing politics over the long-pending issue of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

PUNE/MUMBAI: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar is a "corona" that has infected Maharashtra, drawing an acerbic retort from the ruling coalition party. The NCP swiftly hit back at the BJP over Padalkar's objectionable comments and said everyday leaders from the opposition party make some or the other statements which better be not taken seriously.

Padalkar also accused Pawar of doing politics over the long-pending issue of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community.

Addressing a press conference at Pandharpur in Solapur district, Padalkar, who hails from the Dhangar community, alleged that the "bahujan samaj" has been suffering because of the policies of Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. "According to me, Sharad Pawar is the 'corona' that has infected the state. Pawar has always taken steps that would hamper the prospects of masses. I do not think he (Pawar) is positive about the Dhangar reservation," he alleged.

The previous government had announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for the Dhangar community, but it could not be implemented as Devendra Fadnavis had to forgo power due to "backstabbing". "But, the present government has not given a single penny so far from that package. Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we will stage a statewide agitation over our various demands," said Padalkar.

In Mumbai, Minorty Development minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik slammed the BJP over Padalkar's attack on Pawar and said such statements should not be taken seriously. Hitting out at Padalkar, another NCP leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde said Padalkar's intention was to gain name and fame in politics by criticising the leader of the stature like Pawar.

Padalkar, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election, lost his deposit to NCP's Ajit Pawar in Baramati constituency. Dismissing Padalkars allegation that Pawar had committed atrocities against "Bahujan" people in the state, Munde said the NCP chief changed the lives of the community members for the better.

Another NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto took a dig at Padalkar with a cartoon, which depicts the BJP's symbol lotus as being the puppet master which pulled the strings as the BJP MLC made the remark. NCP Pune unit spokesperson Ankush Kakde condemned Padalkar's "undeserving" comment against Pawar, and said the party will stage an agitation in the city on Thursday against the MLC's remarks.

Meanwhile, members of the NCP's youth wing, led by its state unit head Mehboob Sheikh, staged a protest in Beed, central Maharashtra, against Padalkar. They hit Padalkar's poster with footwear and set it on fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gopichand Padalkar Sharad Pawar Maharashtra politics NCP BJP
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp