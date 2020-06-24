STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for COVID-19; Mamata mourns loss

The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:32 AM

Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA from Falta, South 24-Parganas, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Wednesday. Tamonash Ghosh (60), the three-time MLA, was under treatment for the past one month at a private hospital and his condition deteriorated three days ago. The hospital authorities said Ghosh died of multi organ failure.

Expressing her condolence over Ghosh’s death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work. He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers."

He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers.’’ According to party sources, Ghosh was suffering from heart and kidney ailments. “He was admitted to the hospital on May 21 and his Covid-19 test report came positive next day.

He developed respiratory problems a few days later and was shifted to the intensive care unit. On Sunday, his condition deteriorated and we put him on ventilator,” said a doctor. BJP’s Bengal unit used Ghosh’s death to target the state government. “The state government failed to save its own MLA’s life. Ghosh’s death reflects nothing other than the deteriorating condition of healthcare services in Bengal,” said state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh addressing a virtual rally.  

