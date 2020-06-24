STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We intend to open Passport Seva Kendras in every Lok Sabha constituency, says EAM Jaishankar

More than 1.22 crore passports were issued by the passport issuing authorities in India and abroad during 2019.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) needs to be opened in every Lok Sabha constituency across the nation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

"I am sure, you all appreciate we are meeting under unique circumstances. I acknowledge how well all of you have responded to changing public requirements amid COVID, said Jaishankar on Passport Sewa Diwas.

"We intend to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in every Lok Sabha constituency where no PSK exist today. We have so far been able to provide for 488 Lok Sabha constituencies. This process which we were going forward with very ambitiously, stopped momentarily due to COVID-19," he added.

Just like the previous years, the MEA, along with the Central Passport Organisation, is marking this occasion and renewing commitments to provide passport and passport-related services to the citizens of India in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner, Jaishankar said.

The MEA has incorporated greater use of information technology (IT) and digital systems into its functioning including delivering public services, he said.

The Passport Seva Programme (PSP), which is a Mission Mode Project and is being run in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, has successfully completed a decade of its existence. PSP has 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and 424 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSIG functioning as the extended arms of our 36 Passport Offices in the country.

More than 1.22 crore passports were issued by the passport issuing authorities in India and abroad during 2019.

Digital platform such as the mPasspon Seva Mobile App for submission of passport applications and the citizen-friendly 'Apply from Anywhere' Scheme have eased the process for submission of passport applications by the citiuns.

With the concerted efforts of both the Ministry of External Affairs and the state police authorities, the average time for police verification has come down to 16 days.

"We need to continue to identify ways of further simplifying the passport rules and increasing our efforts to provide passport services in a comfortable environment with wider accessibility and reliability. Our government is working to build a 'New India' where the benefits of modern technology reach the farthest end of society. I call upon all passport issuing authorities in India and abroad to make conscious efforts to further improve the delivery of passport and passport-related services," Jaishankar said.

Passport Seva Divas which is held on 24 June every year. India's Passport Act was enacted on 24 June 1967.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Passport Seva Kendras Lok Sabha constituency EAM Jaishankar
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp