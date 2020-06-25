STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old woman receives burn injuries after three-bike borne men throw acid in Uttar Pradesh

The woman has received burn injuries on her face and neck, Dr Vineet Sachan at the district hospital said.

For representational purposes (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: A 24-year-old woman received burn injuries on her face and neck when three bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, was returning home on an e-rickshaw on Wednesday after giving her statement to the CO city in connection with an ongoing dispute with her husband when the three bike-borne men attacked her with acid, SHO of city kotwali Dinesh Singh said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against her husband Santram Tiwari, brother-in-law Jageshwar Shukla and an unidentified person, he said.

