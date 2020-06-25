STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASHA workers in Maharashtra likely to get pay hike of Rs 2,000 for their COVID-19 work

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASHA workers have been assigned the task of surveillance in urban and rural areas and the state government now plans to give them an incentive for their work.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the time of the COVID-19 crisis, a government official said.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month, he said.

"State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has finalised a proposal for their salary hike which would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. If the proposal is cleared, the ASHA workers would get a monthly hike of Rs 2,000," the official from the health and family welfare department said on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASHA workers have been assigned the task of surveillance in urban and rural areas and the state government now plans to give them an incentive for their work.

As of now, their salary structure includes a basic payment of Rs 2,000 each contributed by the state and the Centre along with additional payment as per their efficiency and the number of people they cover (as part of various government welfare schemes), the official said.

"Now, the state wants to increase its contribution by Rs 2,000," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic ASHA Workers
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp