India-Nepal Border row hits farmers, traders on both sides

LUCKNOW: Farmers, especially those settled along India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, are a worried lot due to the ongoing tension between the two neighbours. The situation has left the farms on both sides of the border barren in this season of paddy sowing.

Many farmers own farms across the Nepal side of border, which is around 20 km from Maharajganj. The farmers and traders from Nepal share the same agony as they also own land in Maharajganj and come this side to do business.

With the deployment of security personnel on both sides, there is no cross movement. “The movement of residents is totally stopped for the last three months. My daughter is wedded there. She is unable to visit us. My farm is lying barren there as I have not sown anything due to restrictions,” said a Maharajganj native. The situation is no different in nearby villages such as Rupendiha Khairaghat, Batai Diha, Khurwa Khurd, Bagahi, Bargadwa, Jamuniha and Chapiya villages.