CBSE, ICSE cancel remaining class 10, 12 board exams scheduled for July

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in the last examinations.

Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, the CBSE told the SC. The board will conduct the exams when the situation becomes conducive.

The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance.

The remaining CBSE class X board exams stand cancelled with no provision of re-examination, the Centre told the SC. Students of class 10 will be assessed on the basis of their performance in the last three exams.

The ICSE board also informed the top court that it has cancelled its class X and XII board exams with no option of re-examinations. However, the ICSE didn't agree to provide an option to students to write the exams later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the SC.

Taking note of the Centre's submission, the SC asked the CBSE to issue a fresh notification clarifying details of the Class XII board exams.

The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

(With agencies inputs)