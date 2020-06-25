STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chirag Paswan makes CM ambitions known; BJP, JD-U leaders mum

While Chirag admitted his political aspiration in pubic domain, all leaders of BJP and JD -U remained tight-lipped.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan may have little experiences in the politics of Bihar by his age but he definitely has an aspiration of becoming the chief minister, if he gets a chance ahead. “Dreaming of becoming CM is not bad. And if I get a chance, I would definitely like to become the CM of Bihar,” Paswan told a news channel on Wednesday Chirag,  the son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan , is an MP from Jamui district. 

Incidentally, JAP leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. Yadav had made the NDA uncomfortable after announcing that his Jan Adhikar Party will support it if Chirag Paswan is announced as the CM face from Dalit community for the Bihar polls.

While Chirag admitted his political aspiration in pubic domain, all leaders of BJP and JD -U remained tight-lipped. Chirag added that he did not face any problem Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as leader of NDA in the upcoming elections. “I have never said no to Nitish Kumar.

 It has now become clear after   Amit ShahJi announced it recently and the LJP has welcomed it.” But, he reiterated his commitment to continue raising public’s problems for redressal. “I will continue raising questions and issues concerned to Bihar and people as a conscious ally of NDA.

Though, nobody can deny the developments that took place, a lot remains to  be done.” He categorically said that LJP is not in the Bihar government but supporting from outside. “Seats don’t matter more to LJP than the faith of people. Our faith is in the leadership of PM Modi and the LJP is in alliance with BJP since 2014. Now, it is up to BJP to take care of this fact for an ally like the LJP.”

‘Manjhi welcomed’
When asked about speculation of Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi’s return to NDA, Chirag said that Manjhi was like a family member to him and his return to NDA will give strength to Dalit representation

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp