Chirag Paswan makes CM ambitions known; BJP, JD-U leaders mum

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan may have little experiences in the politics of Bihar by his age but he definitely has an aspiration of becoming the chief minister, if he gets a chance ahead. “Dreaming of becoming CM is not bad. And if I get a chance, I would definitely like to become the CM of Bihar,” Paswan told a news channel on Wednesday Chirag, the son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan , is an MP from Jamui district.

Incidentally, JAP leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. Yadav had made the NDA uncomfortable after announcing that his Jan Adhikar Party will support it if Chirag Paswan is announced as the CM face from Dalit community for the Bihar polls.

While Chirag admitted his political aspiration in pubic domain, all leaders of BJP and JD -U remained tight-lipped. Chirag added that he did not face any problem Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as leader of NDA in the upcoming elections. “I have never said no to Nitish Kumar.

It has now become clear after Amit ShahJi announced it recently and the LJP has welcomed it.” But, he reiterated his commitment to continue raising public’s problems for redressal. “I will continue raising questions and issues concerned to Bihar and people as a conscious ally of NDA.

Though, nobody can deny the developments that took place, a lot remains to be done.” He categorically said that LJP is not in the Bihar government but supporting from outside. “Seats don’t matter more to LJP than the faith of people. Our faith is in the leadership of PM Modi and the LJP is in alliance with BJP since 2014. Now, it is up to BJP to take care of this fact for an ally like the LJP.”

When asked about speculation of Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi’s return to NDA, Chirag said that Manjhi was like a family member to him and his return to NDA will give strength to Dalit representation