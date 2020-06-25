COVID-19: FIR against NTPC management in Chhattisgarh for hiding information

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Raigarh collector in Chhattisgarh ordered to file an FIR against the NTPC management for their “gross negligence and dereliction of responsibility” in concealing the information about their employee who returned from Uttar Pradesh and had tested coronavirus positive.

Every industrial house in Chhattisgarh has been explicitly instructed by the state government to promptly inform the respective district administration about the persons resuming duty in their organisation after arriving in the state from outside.

“Despite a clear directive to all industries, the NTPC management acted in utter disregard to the guidelines prescribed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It’s only when our team found their employee as Covid-19 positive we were surprised on not being informed about him earlier. Instead of keeping those who are back from other states and with travel history in their quarantine centres for 14 days, NTPC let the employee stay in a private house. I have instructed to lodge an FIR for their negligence to the government’s instruction”, Raigarh collector Bhim Singh told the Express.

The NTPC staff found infected with Covid-19 returned Raigarh a few days ago from Ambedkar Nagar district in UP. The screening centre in Chhattisgarh took his sample and found him coronavirus positive.

The industries in Chhattisgarh have been asked to earmark their building or guesthouse as the quarantine centre to accommodate their staff or workers arriving from outside the state and promptly informed the respective district administration. NTPC apparently ignored to comply with it.