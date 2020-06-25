STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Galwan clash: India returned PLA soldiers immediately; China took a day to return first 50

Indian Army, following its long-standing policy towards enemy soldiers, was not only courteous in its conduct towards them but also was the first to have returned the PLA troops.

Published: 25th June 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The clashes at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley have more than what has been talked about till now. Chinese played mind games even in the exchange of soldiers hurt in the clashes on the night of June 15.

Indian Army, following its long-standing policy towards enemy soldiers, was not only courteous in its conduct towards them but also was the first to have returned the PLA troops who were under its captivity not knowing that China had different plans.

“The status of the soldiers could be known only by the morning. The clashes had come to an end by about 9 pm on June 15 and each side was looking for their men.” told the source.

There were troops in each other’s captivity and by morning the talks had begun for exchange but Chinese PLA, unlike a professional Army, did not follow what was discussed and agreed during the talks.

We had returned their around a dozen soldiers right in the morning of Tuesday, June 16 but never expected that Chinese PLA was not going to honour its words, he said.

The use of rods and sticks studded with nails by a body of around 700 Chinese troops had caused major injuries to the Indian soldiers and in return, the Indian soldiers had ensued thrashing which had led to deaths and injuries to the Chinese side as well.

“More than 50 soldiers were returned after about 24 hours and but there were more still missing”

On our further enquiry the Chinese did not say no but this time they did not commit any timeline to return our rest of the soldiers, the source told.

10 soldiers were finally returned after three days on Thursday, June 18 and during these three days, frantic talks took place between the Division Commanders of the two sides. The sources informed that the Chinese kept showing indecisiveness and delayed the return deliberately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Galwan clash Indian soldiers Chinese PLA
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • welt
    Communists....cannot be trusted
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp