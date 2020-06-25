Galwan clash: India returned PLA soldiers immediately; China took a day to return first 50

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The clashes at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley have more than what has been talked about till now. Chinese played mind games even in the exchange of soldiers hurt in the clashes on the night of June 15.

Indian Army, following its long-standing policy towards enemy soldiers, was not only courteous in its conduct towards them but also was the first to have returned the PLA troops who were under its captivity not knowing that China had different plans.

“The status of the soldiers could be known only by the morning. The clashes had come to an end by about 9 pm on June 15 and each side was looking for their men.” told the source.

There were troops in each other’s captivity and by morning the talks had begun for exchange but Chinese PLA, unlike a professional Army, did not follow what was discussed and agreed during the talks.

We had returned their around a dozen soldiers right in the morning of Tuesday, June 16 but never expected that Chinese PLA was not going to honour its words, he said.

The use of rods and sticks studded with nails by a body of around 700 Chinese troops had caused major injuries to the Indian soldiers and in return, the Indian soldiers had ensued thrashing which had led to deaths and injuries to the Chinese side as well.

“More than 50 soldiers were returned after about 24 hours and but there were more still missing”

On our further enquiry the Chinese did not say no but this time they did not commit any timeline to return our rest of the soldiers, the source told.

10 soldiers were finally returned after three days on Thursday, June 18 and during these three days, frantic talks took place between the Division Commanders of the two sides. The sources informed that the Chinese kept showing indecisiveness and delayed the return deliberately.