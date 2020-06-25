STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India registers 16,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll rises by 418

This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000.

Published: 25th June 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the health ministry said. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India registered its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, to push the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities also jumped by 418, the Union Health Ministry said.

This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000.

On June 20, the country registered an increase of 14,516 cases.

On June 21, the increase was of 15,413 cases; 14,821 cases on June 22; 14,933 cases on June 23; and 15,968 cases on June 24.

Consequently, India added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month since June 1.

The health ministry data updated at 8am on Thursday showed the daily tally increased by the highest-ever 16,922 cases to reach 4,73,105, while the total deaths climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

However, according to the data, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered; one patient has migrated.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

According to ICMR, a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to June 24 with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Bihar, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,739 deaths followed by Delhi (2,365), Gujarat (1,735), Tamil Nadu (866), Uttar Pradesh (596), West Bengal (591), Madhya Pradesh (534), Rajasthan (375) and Telangana (225).

The COVID-19 death toll reached 188 in Haryana, 164 in Karnataka, 124 in Andhra Pradesh, 113 in Punjab, 88 in Jammu and Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 35 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 17 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh has registered 12 deaths, Jharkhand 11, Assam and Puducherry nine each, Himachal Pradesh eight, Chandigarh six, Goa two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900 followed by Delhi at 70,390, Tamil Nadu at 67,468, Gujarat at 28,943, Uttar Pradesh at 19,557, Rajasthan at 16,009 and West Bengal at 15,173, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,448 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,010 in Haryana, 10,444 in Telangana,10,331 in Andhra Pradesh and 10,118 in Karnataka.

It has risen to 8,209 in Bihar, 6,422 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,198 in Assam and 5,752 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 4,627 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 3,603 cases.

ALSO WATCH:

A total of 2,623 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,419 in Chhattisgarh, 2,207 in Jharkhand, 1,259 in Tripura, 970 in Manipur, 951 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh and 806 in Himachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp