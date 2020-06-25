STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra to conduct antigen tests for quick COVID-19 results: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The state government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, whose kits were being upplied by a South Korean company.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | Rajesh Tope Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government would conduct antigen tests, which would provide results of the COVID-19 tests within an hour, unlike the current waiting period of over 24 hours, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Tope said that one lakh antigen test kits will soon be made available in the state.

"Procurement orders have been given. Priority would be given to conduct this test on the frontline COVID-19 workers, such as essential services staff, health workers, police and others," he said.

The state government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, whose kits were being upplied by a South Korean company.

"It will help the state in finding out whether a person has contracted COVID-19 infection," Tope said.

The number of coronavirus-infected persons in Maharashtra stood at 1,42,900 till Wednesday night, while the death toll till then was 6,739.

